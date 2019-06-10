Sunderland flooding: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain

Yellow weather warnings for heavy and prolonged rainfall have been issued for the Sunderland area, with forecasters predicting three days of solid downpours.

The Met Office has issued the warning for heavy rain and advised that local flooding could hit parts of the North East this week.

The Met Office has advised that local flooding could hit parts of the North East this week

Heavy prolonged rainfall

The yellow weather alert has been issued for Sunderland and across the North East from today (11 June) until Thursday (13 Jun).

Affected areas are expected to receive around 10 to 25 mm of rainfall, while others will potentially see up to 60 mm - much of which will fall in six to 12 hours, mainly during the first half of Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities in the North East will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

- Darlington

- Durham

- Gateshead

- Hartlepool

- Middlesbrough

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- Northumberland

- Redcar and Cleveland

- South Tyneside

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Sunderland

Hour-by-hour forecast

This is the forecast for today in Sunderland, according to the Met Office:

- 6am - Cloudy

- 7am - Cloudy

- 8am - Light rain

- 9am - Overcast

- 10am - Cloudy

- 11am - Cloudy

- 12pm - Overcast

- 1pm - Cloudy

- 2pm - Cloudy

- 3pm - Overcast

- 4pm - Cloudy

- 5pm - Light rain

- 6pm - Cloudy

- 7pm - Light rain

- 8pm - Cloudy

- 9pm - Cloudy

- 10pm - Cloudy

- 11pm - Overcast

- 12am - Light rain