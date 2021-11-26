Stunning photograph of Roker Pier captures the moment that Storm Arwen arrived in Sunderland

Captured just after 3pm on Friday, November 26, by Echo photographer Stu Norton, the image shows waves crashing into Roker Pier and storm clouds beginning to roll over Wearside.

As well as bringing cloudy weather and rain showers, Storm Arwen is bringing high winds that are anticipated to reach speeds of over 70mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm clouds and rough seas as Storm Arwen arrives in Sunderland.

Video footage captured from the promenade above Roker Beach shows a few brave walkers making their way along the sand as high winds can be heard over the audio.

Despite the beauty of the image, Storm Arwen is bringing a host of issues along with it, as Met Office issues a red weather warning to be in affect from 3pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday, November 27, when it will be downgraded to amber.

The Met Office website says: “Exceptionally windy this evening, with potentially damaging gusts likely.

“Cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, heavy at times. Snow mostly over hills, but perhaps to some lower levels.

"Minimum temperature -1 °C."

Rail operator LNER has advised passengers to defer their travel if possible as Network Rail imposes emergency speed restrictions due to the extreme weather having an impact on the East Coast route.

Passengers are advised not to travel from today until the end of service on Sunday, November 28.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.