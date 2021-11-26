Stunning photograph of Roker Pier captures the moment that Storm Arwen arrived in Sunderland
An image of Roker Pier shows Storm Arwen arrive in Sunderland as the Met Office issues a red weather warning.
Captured just after 3pm on Friday, November 26, by Echo photographer Stu Norton, the image shows waves crashing into Roker Pier and storm clouds beginning to roll over Wearside.
As well as bringing cloudy weather and rain showers, Storm Arwen is bringing high winds that are anticipated to reach speeds of over 70mph.
Read More
Video footage captured from the promenade above Roker Beach shows a few brave walkers making their way along the sand as high winds can be heard over the audio.
Despite the beauty of the image, Storm Arwen is bringing a host of issues along with it, as Met Office issues a red weather warning to be in affect from 3pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday, November 27, when it will be downgraded to amber.
As part of the storm, forecasters are predicting the temperatures will drop to around 2°C however winds will make it feel much colder, especially along the coast.
The Met Office website says: “Exceptionally windy this evening, with potentially damaging gusts likely.
“Cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, heavy at times. Snow mostly over hills, but perhaps to some lower levels.
"Minimum temperature -1 °C."
Rail operator LNER has advised passengers to defer their travel if possible as Network Rail imposes emergency speed restrictions due to the extreme weather having an impact on the East Coast route.
Passengers are advised not to travel from today until the end of service on Sunday, November 28.