Storm Malik: Yellow weather warning issued for North East with winds of nearly 60mph predicted

After a period of settled weather dominated by high pressure, a deep area of low pressure is due to hit the north of the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 29) bringing strong winds with gusts in excess of 50mph.

The current Met Office forecast for Sunderland is to remain dry and bright but with wind-speed gusts exceeding 50mph between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

In South Shields winds are expected to reach a peak of 59mph at 10am before gradually reducing throughout the late afternoon and evening. It will also be a stormy day in Hartlepool, although here the winds are expected to be slightly less ferocious but still expected to peak at around 50mph during late morning.

Huge waves generated by Storm Arwen, the last major storm to hit the region.

The weather warning is in place between 4am and 3pm with the Met Office warning of delays to road and rail journeys – particularly for high sided vehicles – and the potential for short term loss of power.

Coastal areas such as Sunderland, South Shields and Hartlepool are also warned to expect to be affected by sea spray and large waves.

A further weather warning for wind is also in place from 6pm on Sunday to midday Monday.

In November, large parts of the region were left without power and structural damage as the North East felt the wrath of Storm Arwen, the last major storm of the season.

