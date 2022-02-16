Storm Eunice Live: Updates as North East braces itself with yellow weather warning in place

High winds from Storm Dudley battered the North East on Wednesday night and now the region is preparing for more high winds, with a yellow weather warning in place until 6pm this evening.

The Met Office is warning of damage to trees and buildings, as well as disruption of road, rail, air and ferry services.

However, the region is set to miss the worst of the bad weather, with rare red warnings in place for the South East and South West and southern Wales.

A lane has been closed on Chester Road in Sunderland following a gable end collapsing.