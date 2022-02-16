Storm Eunice LIVE: Chester Road cordoned off in Sunderland due to a gable end collapsing

The South West of England and southern Wales are expected to the brunt, with a red weathetr waring in place for the area, but there are still an amber warning for wind in the north and a yellow warning for snow. Up to 20cm of snow could gather over high ground, with less significant accumulations in the lower ground. Brisk winds could create blizzard-like conditions and drifting of lying snow.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground. Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise HGV drivers are advised to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they’re empty.

Northern routes most likely to be affected by Storm Eunice include the M62, A628 and A66 along with high structures and elevated areas such as Thelwall Viaduct and Shap. Snowfall between 10cm and 20cm is predicted on the A66 and possibly the A696 and A68.

Strong winds in the afternoon will generate drifts and blizzard conditions, particularly on the A66 which will be closed from midnight tonight.

“Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast,” said Mr Phillips.

“If you need to travel, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”

National Highways is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.