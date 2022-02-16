Storm Dudley LIVE: High winds hit North East as amber weather warning issued by Met Office

The Northern Powergrid say they are ‘prepared’ should the forecast storms cause damage to power networks and disrupt customers.

A spokesperson said: “We want to reassure our customers that we are ready to respond should Storms Dudley and Eunice have an impact on the region’s power network and customers’ power supplies.”

The Met Office has forecast severe gale force winds across the company’s operating area with Storm Dudley on Wednesday and Thursday and Storm Eunice on Friday.

The spokesperson added: “Winds speeds are forecast to be 60 to 70mph widely with potential for gusts of up to 80mph in places, even 90mph in exposed areas.