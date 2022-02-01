Storm Corrie in Sunderland: Photographer's striking pictures as big waves strike at Seaburn

As the blustery weather continues across the region following Storm Malik and Storm Corrie, a Sunderland photographer captured striking scenes at Seaburn.

Met Office weather warnings were put in place across the weekend thanks to the arrival of the storms, which led to public transport cancellations, power outages and damages on Wearside and beyond.

Storm Corrie brought gusts of up to 80mph on Monday, January 31 – and Spectrum Photography was on the scene in Seaburn that day as wild waves crashed to shore.

Spectators wrapped up and headed to the seafront to watch the impact of Storm Corrie’s strong winds, with Spectrum Photography capturing the weather’s power on camera.

The windy weather is expected to ease as the week goes on, with milder temperatures forecast.

Thanks to Spectrum Photography for sharing the photographs with us. Follow @Spectrumphotog1 on Twitter for more.

Waves at Seaburn, pictured on Monday, January 31. Picture: Spectrum Photography.

Spectators gather to watch the waves at Seaburn on Monday, January 31. Picture: Spectrum Photography.