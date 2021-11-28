Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as freezing temperatures strike region
The impact of Storm Arwen continues to be felt across the North East with snowy and icy conditions on Sunday (November 28).
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended across the weekend as a result of the strong winds and sleet which arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday.
Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused by the weather, while forecasters are predicting a calmer start to the working week.
The Met Office is expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday, November 29 with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too!
Last updated: Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 10:01
- Met Office ice warning in force across the region
- Northern Powergrid continues work to support affected homes
- Clear-up operations ongoing
Christmas fair delayed
Snowy scenes in Sunderland this morning ❄️
Read our full report on the resumption of Metro services between North and South Shields
Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has confirmed that trains will start running between North Shields and South Shields from 10am on Sunday.
All other services across the system remain suspended, with local bus services accepting Metro tickets.
The closure has been caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s infrastructure after trees were brought down during Storm Arwen.
Reminder: No trains north of Newcastle today
Beamish Museum confirms it will be open today
❄️ Ice warning reminder
As it stands, the Met Office Yellow warning for ice remains in action until 11am on Sunday, with a chilly day forecast across the region.
Disruption for Northern
🚃 Metro services due to resume this morning
Nexus has confirmed that its trains between North and South Shields will start at around 10am on Sunday, with further updates expected throughout the day.
Sunday: Latest update from Northern Powergrid
Northern Powergrid issued a statement at around 9.45pm on Saturday to say its teams remain focused on working to safely restore power to the 58,000 customers still affected as soon as it can.
While Storm Arwen has now passed through the region, the damage it has left behind is still there to repair. Northern Powergrid is currently responding to the remaining 700 of around 900 instances of damage.
Engineers are continuing to restore customers by switching electricity supplies, where possible, through alternative routes on its network and is ready to commence with repairs at first light.
Speaking late on Saturday, Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager, said: “Today has been one of the most challenging we have seen in over a decade with our teams being unable to safely climb for over 24 hours, due to the storm force winds. Although this has been frustrating, safety of our people is paramount.
“We have focused our efforts on work which could be completed to assess the scale of damage and response needed to repair the network.
“Despite the challenges, we have been restoring supplies wherever we can and we will continue to work into the night to restore as many of the remaining customers as possible. However, if your supplies are not restored by midnight, you are likely to remain without power into tomorrow.
“We apologise and understand the impact this has on customers who are still without power, especially at this time of year. We are advising that if you are currently without power, you may wish to consider seeking alternative accommodation with family and friends. Also, if you know someone without power, consider if you can offer any support.”
“Our contact centre, social media and website remain extremely busy. At this point, we ask that you only contact us if you are at risk, so we can help keep our channels clear for those who may need us in an emergency.”