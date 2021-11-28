Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as freezing temperatures strike region

Northern Powergrid issued a statement at around 9.45pm on Saturday to say its teams remain focused on working to safely restore power to the 58,000 customers still affected as soon as it can.

While Storm Arwen has now passed through the region, the damage it has left behind is still there to repair. Northern Powergrid is currently responding to the remaining 700 of around 900 instances of damage.

Engineers are continuing to restore customers by switching electricity supplies, where possible, through alternative routes on its network and is ready to commence with repairs at first light.

Speaking late on Saturday, Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager, said: “Today has been one of the most challenging we have seen in over a decade with our teams being unable to safely climb for over 24 hours, due to the storm force winds. Although this has been frustrating, safety of our people is paramount.

“We have focused our efforts on work which could be completed to assess the scale of damage and response needed to repair the network.

“Despite the challenges, we have been restoring supplies wherever we can and we will continue to work into the night to restore as many of the remaining customers as possible. However, if your supplies are not restored by midnight, you are likely to remain without power into tomorrow.

“We apologise and understand the impact this has on customers who are still without power, especially at this time of year. We are advising that if you are currently without power, you may wish to consider seeking alternative accommodation with family and friends. Also, if you know someone without power, consider if you can offer any support.”