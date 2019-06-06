Spice Girls in Sunderland: Weather forecast for Stadium of Light concert

The Spice Girls are set to perform in Sunderland today, but what will the weather be like for the Stadium of Light concert?

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The Spice Girls perform at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire

This morning will begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will see bright sunshine, but light rain is set to hit from 2pm until around 3pm. The remainder of the afternoon will then be dry with bright sunshine. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will slowly dip throughout the evening, decreasing to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of sunshine, heavy rain and cloud. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 10 June to Wednesday 19 June said: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue into next week.

Monday will see sunny spells and further showers, with the risk of hail and thunder. Outbreaks of rain will also be likely for Scotland.

“The week will probably start cool, showery and changeable, but there are indications for later in the week that overall drier and more settled conditions could slowly become established.”