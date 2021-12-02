Snow in Sunderland: Hour-by-hour weather forecast as Wearside hit with more snow and freezing temperatures
Here’s your hourly forecast after Sunderland has been hit with more snow and freezing temperatures following the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for ice.
The Met Office weather warning was put in place at 6pm on Wednesday, December 1 and is due to expire at 10am on Thursday, December 2, however it has brought snow and cold temperatures to Wearside.
Sunderland was hit with high winds, rain and snow last weekend as Storm Arwen hit the region and just as the clean-up operation continues, the city has been hit with further bad weather.
Temperatures are expected to average around 3°C for most of Thursday however it should remain dry with no further wintry showers expected in Sunderland.
The Met Office website forecast for December 2 says: “Largely dry with prolonged spells of sunshine.
“However a few wintry showers are possible near the coast through the morning and early afternoon, and it is likely to become cloudy from the northwest later. Cold with brisk winds early on.”
As we head into Thursday evening: “Starting dry, but cloud increasing through the evening, with brisk winds and outbreaks of rain spreading east overnight. Initially this may fall as snow over higher ground.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Sunderland for Thursday, December 2, according to the Met Office:
10am: Cloudy, 2°C.
11am: Cloudy, 3°C.
12pm: Cloudy, 3°C.
1pm: Sunny intervals, 3°C.
2pm: Sunny intervals, 3°C.
3pm: Sunny intervals, 3°C.
4pm: Partly cloudy, 3°C.
5pm: Partly cloudy, 2°C.
6pm: Cloudy, 2°C.
7pm: Cloudy, 2°C.
8pm: Cloudy, 2°C.
9pm: Cloudy, 2°C.
10pm: Cloudy, 2°C.
11pm: Cloudy, 3°C.