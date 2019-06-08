Shocking video footage shows extent of flooding in Seaham as streams of water descend down seafront bank

Have your say

Video footage shows streams of flood water flowing rapidly down a bank at Seaham’s seafront as heavy rain hit the region.

The video, which has been posted by Seaham Coastguard, shows a heavy stream of flood water descending down Bessie’s Hole, off the B1287 to the north of Terrace Green, near Dene House Road.

Footage shows the flooding at Seaham's Bessie's Hole. Video by Seaham Coastguard

The eagerly anticipated Seaham Food Festival was cancelled this morning due to the heavy rains which have hit the North East.

Black Road, in nearby Ryhope, has been closed due to flooding and drivers have been warned about large amounts of flood water on the B1287 North Road, in Seaham.

Heavy rain, which started at around 7pm yesterday, is not expected to ease until around 5pm this afternoon.

The shocking footage shows streams of water descending down the footpath and grassed area near Featherbed Rocks, known locally as Bessie’s Hole.

Water is then pooling at the bottom at the bank just off the beach.