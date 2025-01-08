School closures today: Full list of schools closed on Wednesday as wintry weather continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A number of schools have confirmed they will be closed today (January 8) as wintry weather continues to affect the UK.
Here’s all you need to know about snow days, including the schools which will be closed today.
Is my school closed because of snow?
Schools have different ways of letting parents know of any updates, like their own apps or messaging services.
Sometimes decisions on closures can be made quite late if circumstances change.
The Department of Education advises parents to regularly check their email, school app or school social media accounts for any updates.
Who decides if schools should close?
Schools and other education settings have their own plans and policies on dealing with adverse weather conditions.
It’s up to schools to decide whether to open or close or based on their own risk assessment, taking local issues into account.
What should schools consider when deciding on closures?
Factors that could be considered when deciding whether a school should close include:
- Staffing levels
- Safety conditions
The safety of school buildings are taken into account, for example the temperature in the building.
If schools do decide to close, they should consider temporarily moving to remote learning until it’s safe to reopen.
What if it’s unsafe to travel to school in the snow and ice?
If a parent believes it’s unsafe to travel, they should inform the school as soon as possible with details on why their child can’t attend (in line with the school's absence policy).
School closures today (Wednesday January 8)
Lancashire
Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
Accrington St John with St Augustine CofE Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
Great Harwood Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
Barrowford School, Pendle
Barrowford St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Pendle
Bradley Primary School, Pendle
Colne Park High School, Pendle
Colne Primet Primary School, Pendle
Lomeshaye Junior School, Pendle
Lord Street Primary School, Colne, Pendle
Marsden Community Primary School, Pendle
Nelson Mcmillan Nursery School, Pendle
Nelson Walverden Primary School, Pendle
Pendle View Primary School
Reedley Primary School, Pendle
Bacup Nursery School, Rossendale
Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School, Rossendale
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Stacksteads, Bacup, Rossendale
Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne, Pendle (partial closure - school open for years 7, 10 and 11 only).
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy, Pendle
Little Hoole Primary School, South Ribble
Yorkshire
Forest Moor School
The Forest School, Park Lane, Knaresborough
Goldsbrough, Sicklinghall and Admiral Long
Cowling Community Primary School have had to close due to the icy conditions on the roads and footpaths around the school
Middleham CE Primary and Spennithorne CE Primary are both starting at the later time of 10am this morning due to adverse weather
Hampsthwaite C of E Primary is fully closed today due to weather. conditions.
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harrogate
Killinghall CE Primary School - Crag lane not gritted therefore no access to the school
Brayton Academy - Heating Failure
Ripley, Kettlesing and Beckwithshaw will be closed today
Rossett School will be closed due to adverse weather and assessed later today
Craven PRS
Grove Road Community Primary School
South Craven School remains closed today due to unsafe icy conditions
Kettlewell Primary - Pupils offered chance to attend a different school within Federation
Carnagill Prinary School
Glasshouses Community Primary School
St. Cuthbert's C of E Primary School
Wavell CP School
Lothersdale Primary School is closed, due to the adverse weather and travelling conditions
Oatlands Junior School
Springwater School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax
Enrich Academy, Wakefield
Leeds
Allerton High School: Delayed start of 9.30am to allow staff and students to get in safely
Benton Park School: A delayed start of 11am for students today due to unsafe site from the ice overnight
Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA): Due to the icy conditions Bishop Young Academy will be having a delayed start for all students. Students should attend the Academy for 10.30am
Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School: Hoping to open school from 10am. No breakfast club or after school club. We are continuing to assess the site
Broadgate Primary School: A delayed start and open at 10am to allow pupils and staff to travel safely to the site
Brudenell Primary School: Due to icy conditions school will have a delayed start time of 10am
Burley St Matthias' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School: Delayed open until 10.00am to enable staff time to assess the safety of the site and take appropriate actions to make entry safe for children. Breakfast club cancelled
Crawshaw Academy: Closed
Guiseley School: School opening at 10:30am unless students are sitting public exams
Hugh Gaitskell Primary School: School will be opening at 10:30am to allow children and staff to travel safely to school
Hunslet Moor Primary School: To ensure the safety of the children, families and staff, we will again have a delayed start to the school day. The school will be open from 10.00am. Updates will follow in the morning if needed after an assessment of the school site
Leeds City Academy: Delayed opening until 10:15am due to the adverse weather conditions to enable staff and students to travel safely to the academy. Further updates will follow once we have assessed the site
Leeds East Academy: Delayed opening of 10:00am due to the adverse weather conditions to provide scope for staff and students to travel safely to the academy
Manston Primary School: School open as normal - registers extended to 10am
Oulton Academy (formerly known as Royds): Closed
Penny Field School: Closed
Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School: The school will be open from 10.00am
Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield): Due to icy conditions we will have a delayed start for all students
Pudsey Lowtown Primary School: Delayed start - school will open from 9.30am. Breakfast club will not be available
Seven Hills Primary School: Closed. The roads around school have not been gritted and are particularly dangerous for all
South SILC Broomfield Site: Main site closed. Partnership sites - Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose expected to be open from 10am
Springwell Leeds Academy: All Springwell Leeds sites are closed today for staff and pupils due to the severe weather
Summerfield Primary School: The school’s breakfast club and sunshine club (our before and after school provision) will NOT be available. The school is provisionally opening at 10am to allow the pathways to be gritted
The Farnley Academy: Delayed opening of 10am due to adverse weather conditions. Should this change, further updates will be provided
The Ruth Gorse Academy: Delayed start - opening at 10am
West SILC Milestone site: All sites closed
Westwood Primary School: Closed
Whingate Primary School: Awaiting final decision
Woodkirk Academy: Partially open - Years 7, 11, 12 and 13 only in school. Significant flooding to part of the site still present: H&S concern
Merseyside
Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Wirral
St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral
The Oldershaw School, Wirral
Prenton High School, Wirral
Irby Primary School, Wirral
Pensby High School, Wirral
St Anselm’s College, Wirral
You can find out the status of your child’s school by checking your postcode on the Gov.uk website. We will be updating this page with any further school closures across the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.