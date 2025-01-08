Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the schools closed in the UK today (Wednesday), as the cold weather continues.

A number of schools have confirmed they will be closed today (January 8) as wintry weather continues to affect the UK.

Here’s all you need to know about snow days, including the schools which will be closed today.

Is my school closed because of snow?

Schools have different ways of letting parents know of any updates, like their own apps or messaging services.

Sometimes decisions on closures can be made quite late if circumstances change.

The Department of Education advises parents to regularly check their email, school app or school social media accounts for any updates.

Who decides if schools should close?

Schools and other education settings have their own plans and policies on dealing with adverse weather conditions.

It’s up to schools to decide whether to open or close or based on their own risk assessment, taking local issues into account.

What should schools consider when deciding on closures?

Factors that could be considered when deciding whether a school should close include:

Staffing levels

When travel disruption stops teachers getting to work, meaning staffing levels can’t be met.

Safety conditions

The safety of school buildings are taken into account, for example the temperature in the building.

If schools do decide to close, they should consider temporarily moving to remote learning until it’s safe to reopen.

What if it’s unsafe to travel to school in the snow and ice?

If a parent believes it’s unsafe to travel, they should inform the school as soon as possible with details on why their child can’t attend (in line with the school's absence policy).

School closures today (Wednesday January 8)

Lancashire

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Accrington St John with St Augustine CofE Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Great Harwood Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School, Pendle

Barrowford School, Pendle

Barrowford St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Pendle

Bradley Primary School, Pendle

Colne Park High School, Pendle

Colne Primet Primary School, Pendle

Lomeshaye Junior School, Pendle

Lord Street Primary School, Colne, Pendle

Marsden Community Primary School, Pendle

Nelson Mcmillan Nursery School, Pendle

Nelson Walverden Primary School, Pendle

Pendle View Primary School

Reedley Primary School, Pendle

Bacup Nursery School, Rossendale

Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School, Rossendale

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Stacksteads, Bacup, Rossendale

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Rossendale

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne, Pendle (partial closure - school open for years 7, 10 and 11 only).

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy, Pendle

Little Hoole Primary School, South Ribble

Yorkshire

Forest Moor School

The Forest School, Park Lane, Knaresborough

Goldsbrough, Sicklinghall and Admiral Long

Cowling Community Primary School have had to close due to the icy conditions on the roads and footpaths around the school

Middleham CE Primary and Spennithorne CE Primary are both starting at the later time of 10am this morning due to adverse weather

Hampsthwaite C of E Primary is fully closed today due to weather. conditions.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harrogate

Killinghall CE Primary School - Crag lane not gritted therefore no access to the school

Brayton Academy - Heating Failure

Ripley, Kettlesing and Beckwithshaw will be closed today

Rossett School will be closed due to adverse weather and assessed later today

Craven PRS

Grove Road Community Primary School

South Craven School remains closed today due to unsafe icy conditions

Kettlewell Primary - Pupils offered chance to attend a different school within Federation

Carnagill Prinary School

Glasshouses Community Primary School

St. Cuthbert's C of E Primary School

Wavell CP School

Lothersdale Primary School is closed, due to the adverse weather and travelling conditions

Oatlands Junior School

Springwater School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax

Enrich Academy, Wakefield

Leeds

Allerton High School: Delayed start of 9.30am to allow staff and students to get in safely

Benton Park School: A delayed start of 11am for students today due to unsafe site from the ice overnight

Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA): Due to the icy conditions Bishop Young Academy will be having a delayed start for all students. Students should attend the Academy for 10.30am

Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School: Hoping to open school from 10am. No breakfast club or after school club. We are continuing to assess the site

Broadgate Primary School: A delayed start and open at 10am to allow pupils and staff to travel safely to the site

Brudenell Primary School: Due to icy conditions school will have a delayed start time of 10am

Burley St Matthias' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School: Delayed open until 10.00am to enable staff time to assess the safety of the site and take appropriate actions to make entry safe for children. Breakfast club cancelled

Crawshaw Academy: Closed

Guiseley School: School opening at 10:30am unless students are sitting public exams

Hugh Gaitskell Primary School: School will be opening at 10:30am to allow children and staff to travel safely to school

Hunslet Moor Primary School: To ensure the safety of the children, families and staff, we will again have a delayed start to the school day. The school will be open from 10.00am. Updates will follow in the morning if needed after an assessment of the school site

Leeds City Academy: Delayed opening until 10:15am due to the adverse weather conditions to enable staff and students to travel safely to the academy. Further updates will follow once we have assessed the site

Leeds East Academy: Delayed opening of 10:00am due to the adverse weather conditions to provide scope for staff and students to travel safely to the academy

Manston Primary School: School open as normal - registers extended to 10am

Oulton Academy (formerly known as Royds): Closed

Penny Field School: Closed

Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School: The school will be open from 10.00am

Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield): Due to icy conditions we will have a delayed start for all students

Pudsey Lowtown Primary School: Delayed start - school will open from 9.30am. Breakfast club will not be available

Seven Hills Primary School: Closed. The roads around school have not been gritted and are particularly dangerous for all

South SILC Broomfield Site: Main site closed. Partnership sites - Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose expected to be open from 10am

Springwell Leeds Academy: All Springwell Leeds sites are closed today for staff and pupils due to the severe weather

Summerfield Primary School: The school’s breakfast club and sunshine club (our before and after school provision) will NOT be available. The school is provisionally opening at 10am to allow the pathways to be gritted

The Farnley Academy: Delayed opening of 10am due to adverse weather conditions. Should this change, further updates will be provided

The Ruth Gorse Academy: Delayed start - opening at 10am

West SILC Milestone site: All sites closed

Westwood Primary School: Closed

Whingate Primary School: Awaiting final decision

Woodkirk Academy: Partially open - Years 7, 11, 12 and 13 only in school. Significant flooding to part of the site still present: H&S concern

Merseyside

Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Wirral

St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral

The Oldershaw School, Wirral

Prenton High School, Wirral

Irby Primary School, Wirral

Pensby High School, Wirral

St Anselm’s College, Wirral

Neston High School, Wirral

You can find out the status of your child’s school by checking your postcode on the Gov.uk website. We will be updating this page with any further school closures across the UK.