Red sky at night, Mackem's delight: Stunning picture of Northern Spire shows beautiful Sunderland sunset
The sky above Sunderland was a sight to behold tonight – and now we want to see your snaps of the stunning sunset.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 20:25 pm
Spectacular reds and pinks filled the sky as the sun slowly set over the city on Wednesday, September 19.
Landmarks across the North East stood out against the beautiful backdrop of the setting sun including the Northern Spire.
Send your pictures of the Sunderland skyline to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter.