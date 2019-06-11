North East flooding: This is when heavy rain will hit this evening as yellow weather warning continues

Have your say

Outbreaks of heavy rain is set to hit the North East this evening (11 June), with forecasters warning of potential localised flooding and disruption.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office warning of heavy and prolonged rain across parts of the North East, with the alert in place from today until Thursday (13 June).

Outbreaks of heavy rain is set to hit the North East this evening

Prolonged downpours

Thick cloud and spells of rain, often heavy at times, will develop across parts of the region this afternoon, with coastal areas feeling chilly, with fresh onshore winds.

Heavy rain will spread northwest this evening and across all parts overnight.

The weather is expected to be windy at times, with fog patches developing in hilly areas and temperatures falling to a cool 7C.

Some parts of the North East are expected to receive around 10 to 25 mm of rainfall, while the worst affected areas could potentially see up to 60 mm of rain, much of which will fall in six to 12 hours.

The Met Office said, "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"When flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to trains and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

Which areas will be affected?

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities in the North East will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

- Darlington

- Durham

- Gateshead

- Hartlepool

- Middlesborough

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- Northumberland

- Redcar and Cleveland

- South Tyneside

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Sunderland

What is the forecast for tonight?

This is the forecast for this evening, according to the Met Office:

Tonight will see cloud and outbreaks of locally heavy rain spreading northwest across all parts overnight.

The weather will be windy at times, with fog patches developing on the hills.

Temperatures will fall to a minimum of 7C.