Morning sun will change to cloud and rain in Sunderland
A clear and sunny morning will change to cloud and some rain.
Thursday, October 10 is set for some odd showers across the hills. But, otherwise it will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells.
In the afternoon, there will be much more clouds bringing likely showery outbreaks of rain. No heavy rain is expected.
Met Office forecasters have predicted that it will b breezy, particularly over higher ground and by the coast. Expect a maximum temperature of 13 °C and a minimum temperature of 11 °C.
This is when it is expected to rain.
6am: Clear. 10 °C
7am: Clear. 10 °C
8am: Sunny. 10 °C
9am: Sunny intervals. 11 °C
10am: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
11am: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
12pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
1pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
2pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
3pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
4pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
5pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
6pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
7pm: Clear. 13 °C
8pm: Light shower. 40% chance of rain.
9pm: Partly cloudy. 13 °C
10pm: Partly cloudy. 13 °C
11pm: Partly cloudy. 13 °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
More good news comes from the forecast. The next few days are expected to be mainly dry with bright spells expected by weather forecasters.
However, Sunday, October 13 is set to see a lot more persistent rain to come.