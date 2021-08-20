Met Office issues a yellow weather warning as the North East is set for thunderstorms

The warning is set to be in force from 12am on Saturday, August 21, and will last until 10pm as the region is set to be hit with a day of heavy rain.

According to forecasters, the wet weather is set to begin at around 3am and isn’t expected to pass until Sunday morning (August 22).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Cloudy with fog over the hills and long periods of rain, which will turn heavy at times. Light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

"Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding."

The alert warns of spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer, as well as delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Forecasters says there is a small possibility of flooding in some homes and businesses with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

The North East is expected to experience lighter showers throughout the morning but forecasters are anticipating that they will get progressively heavier as the day carries on.

Despite the constant wet weather, temperatures are expected to sit around the high teens, meaning that it could feel quite humid across the region.

