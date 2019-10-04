It's another rainy day for Sunderland
Light rain and cloud has been predicted by weather forecasters.
As we reach the end of the week, Friday, October 4 is set for cloud hill fog, patchy rain and drizzle. However, the rain is hoped to improve through the early afternoon and some brighter spells may develop.
It’ll be another fairly cold day and breezy near the coast with a maximum temperature of 13 °C and a minimum temperature of 11 °C.
But when exactly should we expect rain?
6am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
7am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
8am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
9am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
10am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
11am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
12pm: Light shower. 40% chance of rain.
1pm: Light shower. 30% chance of rain.
2pm: Light shower. 30% chance of rain.
3pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
4pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
5pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
6pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
7pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
8pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
9pm: Partly cloudy. 12 °C
10pm: Partly cloudy. 12 °C
11pm: Partly cloudy. 12 °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
More good news is that the weekend is expected to be mainly dry with bright spells. Some rain is possibly overnight but it will ease leaving cloudy skies. Further rain and strong winds are predicted to arrive later on Monday, October 7.