This is how long Sunderland is expected to enjoy sunny weather this weekend
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated 3 minutes ago
The Met Office expects a cloudy start to Saturday to be briefly replaced by sunshine at 9am.
Yet clouds are expected to return by mid-morning until nightfall although conditions are expected to remain dry.
Sunday, however, is a depressingly different story with light rain around 1pm likely to get heavier around 4pm-5pm and continue until nightfall.
Temperatures are not expected to exceed 16 degrees Celsius throughout the weekend.