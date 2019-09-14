This is how long Sunderland is expected to enjoy sunny weather this weekend

So will Sunderland enjoy continued sunny weather across the weekend?

By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated

The Met Office expects a cloudy start to Saturday to be briefly replaced by sunshine at 9am.

Yet clouds are expected to return by mid-morning until nightfall although conditions are expected to remain dry.

Sunday, however, is a depressingly different story with light rain around 1pm likely to get heavier around 4pm-5pm and continue until nightfall.

Thanks to Kev Wilson for this recent photo of the sun setting over Sunderland's sea front.

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 16 degrees Celsius throughout the weekend.