Hour by hour weather forecast for Sunderland as temperatures look set to hit 16C

Monday looks set to be a dry and warm day in Sunderland with temperatures predicted to reach a maximum of 16C.

By Peter Tennick
Monday, 16th September 2019, 06:00 am
Weather forecasters predict there will be early mist and fog patches that will soon clear to leave a largely sunny morning.

They say that some fair weather cloud is likely to develop, but it should stay dry with good spells of sunshine.

The Hour by Hour forecast states:

6am: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

7am: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

8am: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

9am: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.

10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.

Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 14C.

1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.

2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.

3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.

4pm: Cloudy. Maximum 16C.

5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.

6pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.

7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.

8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.

9pm: Partly cloud. Maximum 13C.

10pm: Partly cloud. Maximum 12C.

11pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 12C.