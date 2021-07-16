Hour-by-hour Sunderland weekend weather forecast as temperatures set to climb to 27C
Temperatures are set to soar across Wearside this weekend – here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting that Sunderland will see highs of 27°C across the coming weekend (Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18).
Saturday looks set to be the warmest day before temperatures drop back down to around 22°C on Sunday however sunny spells are still forecast throughout.
The Met Office has stated that pollen levels are set to be very high all weekend so hayfever sufferers will need to prepare.
This is your hour-by-hour weekend forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office.
Friday, July 16
12pm: Sunny, 19°C.
1pm: Sunny, 19°C.
2pm: Sunny, 19°C.
3pm: Sunny, 19°C.
4pm: Sunny, 20°C.
5pm: Sunny, 19°C.
6pm: Sunny, 19°C.
7pm: Sunny, 19°C.
8pm: Sunny, 20°C.
9pm: Sunny, 20°C.
10pm: Clear night, 20°C.
11pm: Clear night, 20°C.
Saturday, July 17
12am: Clear night, 19°C.
1am: Clear night, 19°C.
2am: Clear night, 19°C.
3am: Clear night, 18°C.
4am: Clear night, 18°C.
5am: Sunny, 17°C.
6am: Sunny, 17°C.
7am: Sunny, 18°C.
8am: Sunny, 19°C.
9am: Sunny, 21°C.
10am: Sunny, 22°C.
11am: Sunny, 24°C.
12pm: Sunny, 25°C.
1pm: Sunny, 26°C.
2pm: Sunny, 27°C.
3pm: Sunny, 27°C.
4pm: Sunny, 27°C.
5pm: Sunny, 27°C.
6pm: Sunny, 26°C.
7pm: Sunny, 25°C.
8pm: Sunny, 24°C.
9pm: Sunny, 22°C.
10pm: Clear night, 21°C.
11pm: Clear night, 21°C.
Sunday, July 18
12am: Clear night, 20°C.
1am: Clear night, 19°C.
4am: Clear night, 16°C.
7am: Sunny, 16°C.
10am: Sunny, 19°C.
1pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C.
4pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.
7pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C.
10pm: Clear night, 17°C.