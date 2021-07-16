Hour-by-hour Sunderland weekend weather forecast as temperatures set to climb to 27C

Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting that Sunderland will see highs of 27°C across the coming weekend (Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18).

The Met Office has stated that pollen levels are set to be very high all weekend so hayfever sufferers will need to prepare.

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend in Sunderland.

This is your hour-by-hour weekend forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office.

Friday, July 16

12pm: Sunny, 19°C.

1pm: Sunny, 19°C.

2pm: Sunny, 19°C.

3pm: Sunny, 19°C.

4pm: Sunny, 20°C.

5pm: Sunny, 19°C.

6pm: Sunny, 19°C.

7pm: Sunny, 19°C.

8pm: Sunny, 20°C.

9pm: Sunny, 20°C.

10pm: Clear night, 20°C.

11pm: Clear night, 20°C.

Saturday, July 17

12am: Clear night, 19°C.

1am: Clear night, 19°C.

2am: Clear night, 19°C.

3am: Clear night, 18°C.

4am: Clear night, 18°C.

5am: Sunny, 17°C.

6am: Sunny, 17°C.

7am: Sunny, 18°C.

8am: Sunny, 19°C.

9am: Sunny, 21°C.

10am: Sunny, 22°C.

11am: Sunny, 24°C.

12pm: Sunny, 25°C.

1pm: Sunny, 26°C.

2pm: Sunny, 27°C.

3pm: Sunny, 27°C.

4pm: Sunny, 27°C.

5pm: Sunny, 27°C.

6pm: Sunny, 26°C.

7pm: Sunny, 25°C.

8pm: Sunny, 24°C.

9pm: Sunny, 22°C.

10pm: Clear night, 21°C.

11pm: Clear night, 21°C.

Sunday, July 18

12am: Clear night, 20°C.

1am: Clear night, 19°C.

4am: Clear night, 16°C.

7am: Sunny, 16°C.

10am: Sunny, 19°C.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C.

4pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.

7pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C.

10pm: Clear night, 17°C.

