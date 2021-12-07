Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for high winds in Sunderland

The weather warning comes into force at 9am on today (Tuesday, December 7) and is set to last right throughout the day until it expires at 11.59pm.

Forecasters have issued the yellow weather warning as the region continues to recover from Storm Arwen - which lashed the UK with winds of close to 100mph.

The Met Office say they are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, but the strong winds could still cause some disruption.

According to the Met Office website, the forecast for Tuesday will be: “A dry, frosty start to Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and locally snow spreading to all parts.

“Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 4 °C."

Winds are predicted to hit speeds of around 50mph as forecasters say that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Sunderland for Tuesday, December 7, according to the Met Office (temperature, conditions, wind gust speed):

6am: 2C, cloudy, 13mph

7am: 2C, cloudy, 13mph

8am: 2C, cloudy, 14mph

9am: 2C, cloudy, 16mph

10am: 2C, cloudy, 23mph

11am: 3C, cloudy, 13mph

12pm: 4C, cloudy, 27mph

1pm: 4C, cloudy, 34mph

2pm: 5C, rain, 41mph

3pm: 5C, rain, 47mph

4pm: 5C, heavy rain, 50mph

5pm: 5C, heavy rain, 53mph

6pm: 5C, heavy rain, 53mph

7pm: 5C, heavy rain, 48mph

8pm: 5C, rain, 42mph

9pm: 6C, rain, 36mph

10pm: 6C, cloudy, 35mph

11pm: 6C, cloudy, 36mph

12am: 6C, cloudy, 38mph

