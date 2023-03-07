For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed house with large garden and modern kitchen on the market for just £112,000
Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with large kitchen and conservatory which is available in Sunderland for a bargain price.
If you’re looking for a bargain property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Gray Road, Hendon, Sunderland, is ideal for first time buyers.
The property features a good size garden, kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and Sunderland city centre.
The property is listed on Zoopla by Janine Hegarty-Bell Estate Agents for just £112,000. As well as three bedrooms, the property features a large rear garden and modern bathroom. The freehold property also features a driveway for vehicles and is listed as being in the council tax band A.
The semi-detached house was first listed on March 4 and last sold in 2020. The property also conveniently has no onward chain.
Price: £112,000
Location: Gray Road, Hendon, Sunderland SR2
Agent: Janine Hegarty-Bell estate agents
Contact number: 07783 825 265