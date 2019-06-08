First day of Durham Regatta cancelled due to weather as river levels rise

Racing on what should have been the first day of Durham Regatta has been cancelled as the river is “not safe” for the event.

It was due to start on Saturday, June 8 with day two taking place on Sunday, June 9.

The weather will continue to be assessed as the day goes on so a decision can be made about the Regatta’s second day.

Colin Lawson, the event’s press officer, said: “Unfortunately due to the amount of rainfall overnight in Durham and the Dales the river is now rising rapidly and is not safe for racing.

“As a consequence the Regatta Race and Technical Committee has decided that racing on Saturday will not take place.

“Further reviews for Sunday's racing will take place throughout the day. Watch this space.”