Clean-up operation still underway after high winds caused by Storm Arwen devastates Sunderland
A clean-up operation is still underway across Wearside after Storm Arwen caused trees to fall along with damage to houses and public transport networks.
Storm Arwen brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to Sunderland on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.
In turn, the bad weather caused havoc across Wearside which has prompted the start of a clean-up operation across the city.
Sunderland City Council workers have been spotted at Roker on Monday, November 29 after rough seas caused by the storm battered the coastline.
Workers at the University of Sunderland’s St Peter’s Campus have also started a clean-up operation after the roof of the David Puttnam Media Centre was severely damaged – causing the campus to be closed to both staff and students.
Damage to Barnes Infant Academy and a property at Gloucester Avenue in Fulwell has also been fenced off as a safety measure for members of the public.
On Saturday, November 27, Sunderland City Council revealed that they had received more than 400 calls relating to issues caused by Storm Arwen.
Council teams worked alongside the emergency services to ensure that disruption caused by the weather was kept to as little as possible.
The local authority wasn’t the only service busy over the weekend as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s call handlers dealt with an almost 200% increase in calls due to Storm Arwen.
Fire crews across the region dealt with electrical fires caused by water leaks, removed fallen trees from carriageways, secured damaged buildings and even rescued a man trapped under a fence.
According to the Council’s website, Grindon Lane at the Chester Road end remains closed due to issued caused by the storm.
There is also partial road or pavement closures across the city.
These include:
Road closures
Grindon Lane, Grindon - close to Chester Road end
Partial road or pavement closures
Church Street North, Monkwearmouth
Marshall Street, Roker
Sandringham Road, Roker
St Andrews Terrace, Roker
Roker Avenue, Roker
Sea Road, Fulwell
Station Road, Fulwell
Revelstoke Road, Red House
Station Terrace, Fence Houses
Victoria Avenue, Concord, Washington
Somerset Cottages, Silksworth
Violet Street, Millfield
Cairo Street, Hendon
Otto Terrace, Thornhill
Fawcett Street, City Centre - next to Harry's Game Shack
A full up-to-date list available here: www.sunderland.gov.uk/storm-arwen-disruptions
Travel operator Nexus confirmed on Monday, November 29, that parts of the Sunderland Metro line remain out of service as Network Rail staff continue to make repairs.
Bosses have described the damage caused by Storm Arwen as “unprecedented” and among some of the worst has the service has seen in the 41 years that it has been operating.