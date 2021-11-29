Clean-up operation still underway after high winds caused by Storm Arwen devastates Sunderland

Storm Arwen brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to Sunderland on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

In turn, the bad weather caused havoc across Wearside which has prompted the start of a clean-up operation across the city.

Sunderland City Council workers have been spotted at Roker on Monday, November 29 after rough seas caused by the storm battered the coastline.

A clean-up operation is underway across Sunderland following Storm Arwen.

Workers at the University of Sunderland’s St Peter’s Campus have also started a clean-up operation after the roof of the David Puttnam Media Centre was severely damaged – causing the campus to be closed to both staff and students.

Damage to Barnes Infant Academy and a property at Gloucester Avenue in Fulwell has also been fenced off as a safety measure for members of the public.

On Saturday, November 27, Sunderland City Council revealed that they had received more than 400 calls relating to issues caused by Storm Arwen.

Gloucester Avenue in Fuwell is cordoned off at one end.

Council teams worked alongside the emergency services to ensure that disruption caused by the weather was kept to as little as possible.

Fire crews across the region dealt with electrical fires caused by water leaks, removed fallen trees from carriageways, secured damaged buildings and even rescued a man trapped under a fence.

According to the Council’s website, Grindon Lane at the Chester Road end remains closed due to issued caused by the storm.

University of Sunderland's St Peter's Campus remains closed to staff and students following damage to the roof.

There is also partial road or pavement closures across the city.

These include:

Road closures

Grindon Lane, Grindon - close to Chester Road end

Sunderland City Council workers were on hand at Roker Beach.

Partial road or pavement closures

Church Street North, Monkwearmouth

Marshall Street, Roker

Sandringham Road, Roker

St Andrews Terrace, Roker

Roker Avenue, Roker

The wall at Barnes Infant Academy was damaged by the storm.

Sea Road, Fulwell

Station Road, Fulwell

Revelstoke Road, Red House

Station Terrace, Fence Houses

Victoria Avenue, Concord, Washington

Somerset Cottages, Silksworth

Violet Street, Millfield

Cairo Street, Hendon

Otto Terrace, Thornhill

Fawcett Street, City Centre - next to Harry's Game Shack

A full up-to-date list available here: www.sunderland.gov.uk/storm-arwen-disruptions

Bosses have described the damage caused by Storm Arwen as “unprecedented” and among some of the worst has the service has seen in the 41 years that it has been operating.

