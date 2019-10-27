Chilly temperatures and a chance of rain - what the weather has in store for Sunderland

The end of October means that taking a photograph of the sunrise no longer involves having to get up too early.

Monday, October 28 is set for a clear and sunny morning, but with clouds making their way inland expect this to change to light showers in the late afternoon.

Despite maximum temperatures reaching 8°C it is likely, hats and scarves will still be needed as experts predict it’s going to feel colder than temperatures reached over the weekend. Minimum temperatures will drop to a low 4°C.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect across Monday, October 28.

6am: Clear night. 4°C.

7am: Clear night. 4°C.

8am: Sunny day. 4°C.

9am: Sunny day. 5°C

10am: Sunny day. 6°C

11am: Sunny day. 7°C

12pm: Sunny day. 8°C

1pm: Sunny intervals. 8°C

2pm: Cloudy. 8°C

3pm: Sunny day. 8°C

4pm: Sunny intervals. 8°C

5pm: Light showers. 30% chance of rain. 7°C.

6pm: Light showers. 50% chance of rain. 7°C.

7pm: Light showers. 50% chance of rain. 6°C.

8pm: Light showers. 30% chance of rain. 6°C.

9pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 6°C.

10pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 6°C.

11pm: Partly cloudy. 6°C.