Bright and sunny day forecast for Sunderland - before a week of cloud settles in
It’s forecast to be bright and sunny for most of the day in Sunderland – but the sunshine isn’t here to stay.
Temperatures will reach 15°C on Tuesday, October 8, but the sun will be showing its face for most of the day.
By early evening the cloud will have settled in and it is due to remain overcast for the rest of the week.
It will remain fairly mild and it isn’t expected to get colder than 10°C on Tuesday.
Looking ahead the week will remain mainly dry and cloudy but as it stands it is not forecast to rain in the city.
There is potential for showers across the North East but Sunderland looks set to avoid it.
The Met Office’s outlook for the region says: “Brisk winds with showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but drier and brighter later Thursday. Occasionally heavy rain and strong winds during Thursday night and Friday morning, then brighter, but windy.”