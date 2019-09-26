Boy, 11, taken to hospital after 18ft fall from Sunderland beach wall onto concrete below
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after falling 18ft at Hendon Promenade as emergency services warn it could have had much more ‘serious consequences’.
Paramedics and a coastguard rescue team were called to Hendon Promenade at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, September 25.
An 11-year-old boy had fallen about 18ft onto concrete slabs on the beach below and had sustained leg injuries believed to be a broken leg.
The boy was carried in a stretcher to a waiting ambulance on the promenade and taken to the A&E department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Now the coastguard is warning youngsters to be aware of the dangers of climbing on the sea walls.
A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard said: “Fortunately the tide was out at the time, otherwise the incident may have had more serious consequences.
“Youngsters and their parents/guardians are warned of the dangers of sitting or climbing near the edges of sea walls, which can become very slippery.”