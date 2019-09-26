Boy, 11, taken to hospital after 18ft fall from Sunderland beach wall onto concrete below

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after falling 18ft at Hendon Promenade as emergency services warn it could have had much more ‘serious consequences’.

The incident happened near Hendon Beach Promenade, Sunderland

Paramedics and a coastguard rescue team were called to Hendon Promenade at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, September 25.

An 11-year-old boy had fallen about 18ft onto concrete slabs on the beach below and had sustained leg injuries believed to be a broken leg.

The boy was carried in a stretcher to a waiting ambulance on the promenade and taken to the A&E department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Now the coastguard is warning youngsters to be aware of the dangers of climbing on the sea walls.

A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard said: “Fortunately the tide was out at the time, otherwise the incident may have had more serious consequences.

“Youngsters and their parents/guardians are warned of the dangers of sitting or climbing near the edges of sea walls, which can become very slippery.”