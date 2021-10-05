Composite

15 pictures of heavy rain and flooding across South Tyneside

Heavy rain swept across South Tyneside today.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:35 pm

The rotten weather brought flooding to South Shields and battered the seafront.

Metro services were suspended as stretches of the track on South Tyneside were flooded.

Echo photographer Stu Norton was out and about to capture the worst of it.

1. A canoe with a view

A paddle boarder takes to the floodwaters

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Diversions in place

Flooding at the junction of South Eldon Street and Temple Town

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Message in a bottle?

Debris floating in the floodwater at Tyne Dock

Photo: Stu Norton

4. No through road

The road at Tyne Dock underwater

Photo: Stu Norton

Heavy rainSouth TynesideSouth Shields
