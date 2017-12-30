Weather warning as Storm Dylan is expected to bring winds of 80mph to North East

The UK and Ireland are braced for winds reaching 80mph as Storm Dylan arrives to bring a wet and windy end to 2017.

A Met Office has said the north of England should expect very strong winds, with an amber wind warning issued for Northern Ireland and parts of southern and western Scotland for tomorrow morning after forecasters said there was the potential for "injuries and danger to life from flying debris."

Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.

Power cuts may occur and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

Chief forecaster Steve Ramsdale said: "While the strongest winds from Storm Dylan will be over the Republic of Ireland, very strong winds will also affect Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England.

"Travel disruption is likely, as well as power cuts and the chance of tiles being blown off roofs.

"Large waves and coastal debris may also be another hazard in coastal districts."

After heavy snow, rain, thunderstorms and wind caused disruption across much of Britain on Friday as the country was gripped by wintry weather, Saturday saw milder temperatures begin to appear as the storm approached.

A spokesman said: "Rain will become widespread tonight.

"In the north it will be heaviest, with a risk of thunder, and will fall as snow and sleet over the hills and mountains.

"Coastal flooding is expected along the west coast as high seas coincide with low tide and onshore winds."

There are also yellow wind warnings in place for the rest of Scotland south of Dundee, plus north east and north west England.

However, the winds are expected to ease into the afternoon tomorrow as the storm moves north west across Britain.

There is also a yellow warning for rain in Wales, south east and south west England on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Some areas are likely to see up to 40mm falling in the space of three hours, the Met Office said, causing possible transport disruption due to surface water and spray, and the potential for localised flooding.

However, revellers heading out to see in 2018 may escape the worst of the weather.

Mr Ramsdale added: "In many places, there is a good chance of dry weather for outdoor celebrations seeing in the new year.

"New Year's Day will feature wintry showers in the north and the unsettled weather looks likely to continue through the first week of January, with further bouts of wet and windy weather.

"In particular some very strong and gusty winds, together with thundery downpours, are likely on Wednesday and may cause some disruption."