Weather isn’t all bad news as Sunderland families enjoy the snow

The Beast from the East’s icy grip may have meant misery for Wearside commuters - but not everyone was complaining.

Thousands of children found themselves facing an unexpected day off with dozens of city schools closed by the bad weather.

Families made the most of the unexpected time together, and hilly Backhouse Park was busy with sledgers and even the occasional skiboarder.

Vicky Conn was enjoying the snow alongside daughters Ione, 13, and Isla 12, and sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Andrew Beattie.

Both girls should have been in lessons at Southmoor Acadmey.

“We found out this morning - they were really upset, as you can imagine,” said Vicky.

“We’ve been here about half and hour, but I can’t see us being here much longer.”

Charlotte and Andrew were both also enjoying a day off school - Andrew is a teacher at Lobley Hill Primary in Gateshead, while Charlotte is an assistant head at Sunningdale School.

“We got the call about 7am, so I have been busy ringing round,” she said.

“Because we are a special school, we have a lot of staff.

“I’m hoping we’ll be open again tomorrow.”

Friends James Wheatley, 11, Connor Moran, 10, and Connor’s six-year-old brother Oisin were out with their sledges, accompanied by James’ dad Andrew and the brother’s mum Amy, who work at Teekay’s Sunderland offices.

News of the extraordinary weather conditions on Wearside has made it as far as Texas, Andrew revealed.

“Our boss is in Houston,” he said.

“He said if the weather was as bad today as yesterday, everybody should just work from home.

“So we thought we’d bring the boys out for a little break.”

