Weather in Sunderland: A fine, dry and sunny day

Residents in Sunderland can expect a fine, dry and sunny day today.

Cloud will be generally breaking up through the morning to allow sunny spells develop.

Most places will feel warmer than yesterday, however along the coast it will remain cooler due to the easterly breeze and perhaps more persistent cloud.

The maximum temperature for today will be 16 °C.

Tonight there will be cloud and hill fog developing, but otherwise it will be dry, with predominantly clear skies, however some patches of mist and fog may develop elsewhere towards dawn. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tomorrow there will be cloud, mist and fog clearing through the morning to leave a largely dry day with bright or sunny spells. Feeling very warm for April, but cooler near the coast. Maximum temperature 17 °C.