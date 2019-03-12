Wearside Audi gets set to honour inspirational people as it backs Best of Wearside Awards

Bosses at a car dealership have spoken of their pride at being a part of this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

Wearside Audi has come on board as a sponsor for the Echo’s annual awards, which look to recognise the achievements of people on Wearside.

Best of Wearside sponsors.

The business displays an impressive selection of Audi models within its showroom on Newcastle Road in Sunderland.

It aims to provide unrivalled service for Audi drivers in Sunderland, South Shields, Wearside and Durham.

The new site includes a 13 new car showroom, a 55 used car display and, as a show of commitment to its repair and maintenance customers, a 15 ramp workshop.

Richard Hyde, head of business at Wearside Audi, said: “Wearside Audi are proud to be able to support the Best of Wearside Awards.

“It is inspirational to see the contribution of the men, women and children of our area and to be able to contribute in some small part to celebrate their achievement is fantastic.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards also has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, along with sponsors Calsonic Kansei, Northern Railway, Gentoo and Stagecoach North East.

We thank them all for getting on board.

Meanwhile, the deadline to enter Best of Wearside Awards competition entries has now passed and the panel of judges have drawn up a shortlist.

We will be announcing the shortlist in the next few days. Those who are still in the running after that point will then learn their fate at the glittering grand finale on Thursday, March 28.

Watch out for more details on that coming soon.