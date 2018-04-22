‘We will never rebuilt with Short’ - your reaction to Sunderland’s relegation

Black Cats supporters also had their say on Facebook about the dismal situation SAFC find themselves in.

Robin Edwards wrote: “We will never rebuild with Short as owner of the club he shouldn’t be allowed to own another club, hasn’t got a clue.”

Paul Summerside added: “I feel strangely relieved its all over.

“Our club has been like a sick family pet that needed to be put down, but nobody could face up to it.

“I see a time in mid September, club sold, Short history, investment from new owner, young hungry team giving 110%, sitting 3rd in League One, home to Accrington, supported by a rejuvenated positive crowd of 30,000.

“The only way is up.”

Caroline Ayre wrote: “AFC Wimbledon has a capacity of less than 5,000.

“I live three minutes from Bristol Rovers ground and my son has grown up a Sunderland supporter.

“We thought playing Bristol City and Cardiff in the Championship was bad enough, but we will be at Rovers next season. Sunderland till we die!”

Alyson Drummond wrote: “I was looking up the capacity of Accrington Stanley, it’s 5,057.

“Can’t believe we have sunk this low...it’s devastating.”