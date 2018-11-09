We shall remember them - watch Sunderland schoolchildren learn more about First World War heroes

Sunderland youngsters came to attention to remember the role a Wearside landmark played in the First World War.

Dozens of children took part in a fascinating history day in commemoration of the role Hylton Castle played as both a training ground and convalescent centre for members of the Sherwood Foresters as well as the Durham Light Infantry. During a day of re-enactment held yesterday, at the nearby Hylton Castle Mission as the castle itself is under construction, pupils explored the lives of local men and women during the conflict as well as the impact the war had on the local population and the nation.

Lining up for the day of living history and re-enactments.

They used artefacts and worked with living history groups to try out all sorts of nostalgic routines such as boot polishing, drill training and even bandaging wounds in a special casualty station.

Youngsters also found out how soldiers entertained themselves in the trenches. And in a poignant reminder of the war, the children listened to the sounds which would have been endured by soldiers in the trenches.

They found out what effect these sounds and sights had on Sunderland artist Victor Noble Rainbird who served during the conflict.

Volunteers from the North East Land Sea and Air Museum were on hand with their replica 1916 monoplane.

Children got to explore a field kitchen to discover the types of food soldiers had to eat.

And to add to the nostalgia even more, staff and students from Sunderland University’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciencebrought along a First World War pill making machine as well as a variety of potion bottles and ‘kill or cure’ remedies.

Pastor Keith Cook of Hylton Castle Mission said: “It’s an honour to host this event for Hylton Castle. We are delighted to be able to welcome young people from the local community and further afield to come and learn about the special role played by the castle one hundred years ago and to commemorate all those who served in the First World War”.

As well as schoolchildren, local families got to enjoy the re-enactment, and to add to the collective poppy clippy mat creation and meet with costumed interpreters.

Chipping in with a First World War meal.

The Hylton Castle Project is a collaboration between Castle in the Community and Sunderland City Council; funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Sunderland City Council. Its aim is to restore the castle and its grounds to heart of community life as a visitor and learning centre.

Attention! The Hylton Castle re-enactment event.

Food for thought for these Wearside youngsters as they learn more about the First World War.

Bringing history to life at the Hylton Castle event.

Smartly dressed for an important day of reflection.

Propelling the students back in time to an era of conflict.

Coun John Kelly helps out with the lunchtime broth.