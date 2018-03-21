We’re signing up to save brave Chloe Gray - are you?

We’re signing up to save Chloe - are you?

The Sunderland Echo is calling on businesses and individuals across Wearside to support the campaign to save little Chloe Gray.

Chloe Gray with one of the DKMS swab kits used to find stem cell donors

The brave seven-year-old needs a donor for a life-saving bone marrow transplant – but time is running out.

Chloe, from Silksworth, was born with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare disorder which means her bone marrow does not produce red blood cells properly.

She is reliant on blood transfusions and had her first just 22 weeks into mum Francesca’s pregnancy.

Her only chance of a cure and a normal childhood is a transplant.

Signing up takes seconds and taking the test takes minutes. Those few moments out of your day could lead to saving someone’s life and we are urging people to do the same. Gavin Foster

No one in Chloe’s family is a match, so her only hope is a complete stranger, but there is no match on the donor register.

Her family have launched a drive to encourage people to sign up.

The Plains Farm Primary School pupil received her third Child of Courage Award at our Best of Wearside Awards last week, and finished the night with a moving version of the Bob Marley reggae classic Don’t Worry About a Thing.

Echo managing editor Gavin Foster said: “At our Best of Wearside Awards I had the privilege of meeting little Chloe and my heart melted when she sang to us all.

“Hearing her mum talk about her plight and the race against time to save her life, we were keen to do all we could as a newspaper to raise awareness to help find a donor – and that includes signing up ourselves.

“Myself and many of the Echo staff have already signed up to take the test. Signing up takes seconds and taking the test takes minutes. Those few moments out of your day could lead to saving someone’s life, and we are urging people to do the same.

“If you are a business, community group or individual, we want you to join us and everyone else who has signed up to save Chloe and get in touch.”

To join the register, visit https://www.dkms.org.uk to check whether you are eligible. If so, register your details and you will be sent a swab kit in the post.

Simply swab the inside of your cheek and send the kit back. Once it has been received, you will be on the register.

Alternatively Rowlands pharmacy, which collected swabs for Chloe over Christmas, is holding a swabbing event at Kayll Road Library on March 28 between 10am and 1pm, and encouraging anyone aged between 17 and 55 to attend.

Businesses and readers who sign up can let us know by emailing echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk.