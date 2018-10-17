"We miss you so much" - partner of missing man appeals for him to get in touch

The partner of a missing man is desperate to hear from him.

David James has not been seen since leaving home in Silksworth, Sunderland, a week ago.

David's distinctive tattoos

Partner Angie Haslam, from Hebburn, is pleading with him to let her know he is safe.

"We just need you home," she said.

"Anything can be sorted once you're home.

"And even if you're not ready to come home, just let us know you're OK.

"We miss you so much."

When last seen, David was wearing black trainers, dark grey combat style trousers and a black coat with a green lining, over a t-shirt.

He has tattoos of a phoenix and a teacup with the word 'Ma' beneath it on his right arm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that David James, 34, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 10.

"He was last seen at his home in the Silksworth area of Sunderland at around 1.45pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and police would encourage David to get in touch with officers to let them know he is safe and well.

“David, or anyone knows his whereabouts, are encouraged to contact 101, quoting log 1203 101018.”