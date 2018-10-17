"We miss you so much" - partner and family of missing man appeal for him to get in touch

The partner and family of a missing man are desperate to hear from him.

Thirty-four-year-old David James has not been seen since leaving home in Silksworth, Sunderland, a week ago.

David's distinctive tattoos

Partner Angie Haslam, from Hebburn, is pleading with him to let her know he is safe.

"We just need you home," she said.

"Anything can be sorted once you're home.

"And even if you're not ready to come home, just let us know you're OK.

"We miss you so much."

David has four sisters, Katie, Lacey, Kelly and Michelle, as well as dad Joe.

Sister Michelle James urged him to get in touch, even if he does not want to come home.

"We are worried sick," she said.

"All we want is you home where you belong.

"If you feel like you're not ready to come home, please just let someone know. "

When last seen, David was wearing black trainers, dark grey combat style trousers and a black coat with a green lining, over a t-shirt.

He has tattoos of a phoenix and a teacup with the word 'Mam' beneath it on his right arm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that David James, 34, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 10.

"He was last seen at his home in the Silksworth area of Sunderland at around 1.45pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and police would encourage David to get in touch with officers to let them know he is safe and well.

“David, or anyone knows his whereabouts, are encouraged to contact 101, quoting log 1203 101018.”