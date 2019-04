Families in the Barnes area of Sunderland may see a disruption to their water supply this afternoon.

Emergency repairs are being carried out by Northumbrian Water in and around Barnes View, with the supply expected to be affected until later today.

A Tweet posted to the Northumbrian Water account confirmed the work, and said: " SR4 Sunderland emergency repair required.

"Water supplies around Barnes View may be affected until 5pm.

"Thank you for your patience."