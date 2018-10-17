Watch X Factor’s Molly Scott wow with her dance performance before she made it on the hit show

Teenage X Factor singing sensation Molly Scott has loved performing from a young age and wanted to be a star.

At just 16-years-old, the X Factor hopeful has already racked up wealth of experience on stage.

Molly Scott. Picture: Thames/Syco.

Molly wowed judges in the ITV show and will be one of four performers mentored by music supremo Simon Cowell as the live finals start on Saturday night.

From a young age Molly has shone in front of an audience, having competed in both regional and national singing and dancing competitions.

Taking up dancing at the age of just four in Houghton, Molly went on to train under Nadine Kennedy-Wood from the ages of six to 15, when she took a break to focus on her GCSE exams at English Martyrs School, Hartlepool.

In that time, the Easington singer has performed in numerous shows including Scrooge at the Sunderland Empire in 2010, where she took a part as one of the children.

Molly Scott aged eight.

Molly has also competed in the likes of Teen Star, Open Mic and Festival 4 Stars in 2012, where she shared a dressing room with Little Mix star and former X Factor contestant Jade Thirlwall, before the South Shields star hit the big-time.

At 15, Molly performed a tap routine at the All England Dance Championship in Manchester and sang at Britain Does Variety in Northampton.

And just this year the kind-hearted singer raised £1,200 for Cash for Kids, where she sang at a fundraising event to generate funds for the worthy cause.

Proud mum Louise Scott, 48, said it has been her daughter’s life-long ambition to become a star.

She said: “Molly always wanted to be the centre of attention when she was little, but she has never been big-headed.

Martin (47) and Louise Scott (48). Picture by FRANK REID

“It is nice to see her finally getting recognition, it has given her the boost she needs to see how good she is.

“She knew from the age of six that she wanted to be a singer and wanted to be a pop star.”

Molly has also received one-to-one singing tuition under teacher Julie Miles who runs Vocal Ovation.

She continued with that training once a fortnight right up until she made her X Factor debut, following encouragement from Julie to audition for the hit ITV show.

Louise said: “She had mentioned auditioning a couple of times, but obviously she was too young.

Molly Scott aged nine.

“Her singing teacher was the one who had some of the X Factor come to studio and it all happened from there.

“She started saying she was just doing it for experience and seeing what it’s like, because she doesn’t believe in her talent really, we say how good she is and it goes over her head.

“When she got on the stage and got the standing ovation, she just couldn’t believe it.

“She has been overwhelmed with all the support she has got and I think now she is realising that she has got a really good talent.”