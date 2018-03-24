Watch teachers dancing and diving into their school pool in aid of charity

Ever wondered what teachers and other members of staff get up to once their pupils have gone home?

Well, ask students at Boldon School and they will soon tell you.

Staff take a turn in the school's reception.

In fact, why not watch the evidence yourself?

Hundreds of children at the Boldon Colliery secondary school paid to watch a charity video of staff engaging in antics ranging from pretending to be naughty pupils to throwing themselves into the school pool.

Louise Baty, faculty leader for PE and sport, who was jointly behind the idea, explained: "It was part of our activities in aid of Sport Relief week and involved staff throughout the school.

"Everyone was only to happy to be involved. We have cleaners, kitchen staff and teachers all showing a different side to themselves that the children do not usually see."

While the video was compiled during the week with footage from each department, pupils were teased with snippets so that they would part with the 50p fee come the video's premiere in the school theatre on Friday.

Mrs Baty, who organised the video with PE and sport co-ordinator Lisa Hall, added: "Virtually everyone came to watch and some people were happy to pay more than 50p.

"There was about 750 packed into the school hall, pupils and staff, and the reaction was hysterical."

Combined with a series of other sporting events throughout the week, including a swimathon, leg waxing, crossbar challenge and five-a-side contest, the school has already raised at least £2,100 with more sponsor money still to be collected.

Sport Relief 2018 ran from March 17-23 with schools and businesses nationwide encouraged to contribute towards the charity's appeal in aid of numerous United Kingdom and overseas causes.

Boldon School's three-minute video was accompanied by music although we have had to remove the sound from the version played here on copyright grounds.

