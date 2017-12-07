Watch Sunderland show its class as City of Culture verdict is announced

Sunderland may have lost the battle to become the UK's City of Culture in 2021.

Nor - particularly if you are a football fan of a certain age - is Coventry often spoken of too fondly around these parts.

Supporters in Sunderland's Pop Recs, in Stockton Road, wait for the verdict.

But supporters of Sunderland's bid to become City of Culture showed just how much class the city truly has when it comes to dealing with defeat.

Just watch the reaction from dozens of proud Mackems down at Pop Recs, in Stockton Road, as Coventry's victory was announced on BBC1's The One Show on Thursday night.

PS: If you didn't already know, Sunderland were relegated at Coventry's expense in 1977 when the kick-off for the Midlands side's final game of the season was delayed. This allowed City to play out a sterile draw with Bristol City rather than unnecessarily chase a win.