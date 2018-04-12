Watch Sunderland school’s teacher-pupil pop group as they prepare for gigs

A pupil-teacher pop group is set to hit the road with hits spanning three generations.

South Hylton Primary Academy’s latest group, SHH, South Hylton Harmony, comprising 13 pupils and teachers Tony Lindstedt, guitar, and Dan Potter on drums, are creating a buzz in the area with their mixture of classic hits interspersed with current chart numbers.

South Hylton Harmony group.

The pupils, aged nine, ten and 11 are nearly 40-years younger than band leader and school music co-ordinator Tony, 48.

But, they more than hold their own performing hits such as Cameo’s 80s classic ‘Word Up’ through to ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna and the Black Eyed Peas ‘I Gotta Feeling’.

Tony hopes to take the band ‘out on the road’ to perform at venues, such has been the reaction from staff, pupils, parents and friends to their performances.

The youngsters on vocals, keyboards, saxophones and percussion were part of an hour and a half long set for parents and friends at a matinee and evening performance at the Sunderland school.

Tony said: “I try to use songs mostly from their era because that’s the songs they are most passionate about, but mixing them with classics to appeal to a wider audience.

“I want the pupils to be able to leave school with the option of having a career in music or being able to play for pleasure, that’s how I started by picking up a guitar which has mapped out my life ever since.”

Tony is a well known musician on the regional pub and club scene and has passed on his years of stagecraft and instrumental skills to the youngsters.

Pupil, Peter Rankin, said: “I love the rock band because it’s so much fun every week and it’s made me more confident.”

The South Hylton Harmony group rocking the show.

And fellow band member, Gabrielle Geraldie, said: “I’ve learned how to play the keyboard since joining the band. Mr Lindstedt has encouraged me to be more confident which has helped me to sing a solo.”

Headteacer, Julie Cort, said: “I think Tony and Dan are inspirational for our children. They offer a dimension to musical experience and instruction that we’ve never been able to offer pupils before.

“It also allows children to showcase their talents and self-taught skills they’ve learned outside of school through You Tube and digital learning.

“The enthusiasm and parent support for the band has been huge – parents have said how much confidence they’ve seen their children acquire by learning instruments and getting up on stage.

The band's young singers.

“We’ve got children performing and singing who have progressed from a starting point of a lack of confidence and low self-esteem and we’ve seen a major turnaround in their self confidence as well as instrumental and singing skills.”

All the money raised from ticket sales to the events will be put towards buying musical instruments for the group who are currently hiring and borrowing the instruments they use on stage.

The saxaphone players.