Watch Sunderland pupils pound their school field to raise money for charity

Hundreds of pupils went more than the extra mile to raise money for two worthy causes.

Indeed they ran five of them at East Herrington Primary School, in Balmoral Terrace, Sunderland, to mark Sport Relief 2018.

Proceeds from their sponsored runs will be divided between the nationwide charity, which supports a variety of United Kingdom and overseas projects, and a former pupil's Paralympics dream.

Wheelchair fencer Joshua Waddell, 15, who now attends the city's Venerable Bede Academy, returned to the school to inspire the youngsters and was joined by Sunderland marathon runner Aly Dixon.

School special needs lead Helen Anderson said: "Josh was such an inspiration to everyone here at the school when he was here and never used to complain. So we wanted to help him during Sport Relief week."

Josh, who has cerebral palsy and is from East Herrington, trains three times a week at Durham Fencing Club as well as travelling to national and international training camps.

His achievements so far include winning silver, bronze and gold medals at the School Games over the last three years.

The donation from East Herrington will help Josh's parents fund his training schedule in the build-up to the 2020 Games in Japanese capital Tokyo.

The school has already raised more than £1,000 overall with more sponsor money for both causes to be collected before next week's deadline.

Mrs Anderson added: "Around 420 pupils from the reception class up to Year 6 ran a mile a day with Josh and Aly coming in on the first day to talk to them and inspire them.

"They were both fantastic and the children couldn't wait to start running on the first day.

"Aly had to tell them to slow down as they flew past her although I don't think they all listened."