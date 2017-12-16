Watch Sunderland fans celebrate as magic Maja ensures home hoodoo finally ends

Sunderland supporters are celebrating after their team finally won at home just one day shy of a full year.

December 17, 2016, was the last time the Black Cats' long-suffering faithful saw them triumph at the Stadium of Light when they defeated Watford 1-0 in the Premier League.

Fans celebrate the victory.

But substitute Josh Maja's 77th-minute strike was enough to give Chris Coleman's strugglers a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday to end the 21-game famine.

The narrow win over the boss's former side was also enough to lift them one point clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Among the fans celebrating at the full-time whistle were William Jobling, 60, with grandson Wayne Surtees, seven, both from Sunderland.

Wayne said: "They have played better before but it's the first time I have seen them win this season so it's the best game of the season."

Josh Maja celebrates his winning goal.

How the drama unfolded