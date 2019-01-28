Watch student win dramatic ‘Beat the Metro’ running challenge through Sunderland city centre

A team of school students put their mate’s running skills to the test by creating their own ‘Beat the Metro’ challenge.

The group from Whitburn Academy were inspired by a video where an athlete managed to run from a London Tube train, on to the next station on the line and then make it back into the carriage before the service sets off again.

In their version, they leave the Metro at Park Lane station, with a camera attached to runner Jamie Barnshaw as he dashes through the streets to get back on at Sunderland station - a challenge he completed in 1 minute 56 seconds.

Patrick Allen, 15, from South Shields, is among the school’s media students and recruited Jamie, 15, from Marsden, Finlay Munday, 16, also from South Shields, Mohammad Ardavon Moghtaderi-Esfahan, 15, from Boldon, and Phoebe Lincoln, 17, a former Whitburn student from East Boldon, to help put together the film.

Patrick said: “Jamie showed me a video of someone racing a Tube train in London.

“We were amazed at the concept and the execution of the video so we decided to recreate it.

Jamie Barnshaw gets ready to run off the Metro at Park Lane and head for Sunderland station.

“With the help of Phoebe, we got everything together and rang round to get help from our friends to try and do this properly.

“The video looks good, I’m really proud of its success.

“It was a crazy experience for everyone on the train at the time.

“Some passengers cheered on Jamie as he left the train, but no one thought he was going to be able to do it, whoever, a look of shock replaced the pessimism after he boarded the train.

We’ve had excellent feedback from everyone saying the video was tense and their heart was in their mouth hoping I made it Jamie Barnshaw

“The closest we have ever got to making a running video before was when my mate Ben got chased by a dog on Cleadon Hills, so the whole style was a welcome change for me.

“We hope the video will encourage fitness, promoting a healthier alternative to taking transport.

“The day after the video was published, Jamie and I went out to Newcastle and at the Metro station we could hear people talking about the video.

“The guy who made the original tube-racing video also retweeted our video.

The pals took inspiration from a video challenge which saw a runner race a London tube train and decided to do the same on the Metro system.

“We have a couple of ideas for videos to do in the future, which may include another race the Metro video.”

Jamie added: “We’ve had excellent feedback from everyone saying the video was tense and that their hearts were in their mouths hoping I made it.”

Finlay, who helped film, said: “I think the video has turned out great, it received a lot of views in a short amount of time and we got a lot of positive feedback from the teachers and students at Whitburn.”

Phoebe, who added the voiceover, said: “Patrick did all of the proper editing and I think he made it look really professional.”

Mohammad, who added the introduction speech and also helped record footage, said: “It was fantastic having thought about this idea and turning it into a reality on the first attempt.”

Jamie Barnshaw as he reaches the Metro.

The group, filmed by the camera worn by Jamie Barnshaw, as he made it to the train.

The team get set at Park Lane Metro Station.