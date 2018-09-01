Watch spectacular aerial footage of Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge

The long wait certainly seems worthwhile if this amazing footage is anything to go by.

Thanks to video and photography enthusiast Brian Priest for sending us this spectacular night-time film of Sunderland's £117m Northern Spire bridge.

Thanks to Brian Priest for this photo and his video.

Brian, 39, who is already well known to Echo readers for his array of pictures, spent an hour and a half earlier this week shooting drone footage of the River Wear landmark after it opened to vehicles.

Brian, a Toyota car salesman, who lives in the Hill View area of the city, said: "I think the bridge is fantastic and I've waited a long time for the opportunity to go down at night and take this footage.

"Photography and using drones are my way of relaxing after a busy day at work and I've already taken seven or eight videos of the bridge while it was under construction.

"I used to travel down to Stockton to take pictures of their colourful bridge after dark so it's a pleasure to be able to do all this more or less on my doorstep."

Also read: 19 striking pictures of Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge