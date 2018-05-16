Watch singing Sunderland taxi drivers go down a hit with Cabpool karaoke

You’ve heard of Carpool Karaoke - now Sunderland has its own version with Cabpool Karaoke.

Station Taxis has launched the online feature inspired by the small screen phenomenon launched by James Corden’s Late Late Show - itself produced by Fulwell 73, which is led by Sunderland fans.

Fire Lady Luck join Station Taxis' Rob Berry in the video.

The first of the acts to appear is Sunderland band Fire Lady Luck, who joined driver Rob Berry for a sing-a-long around the city, taking in Hendon, Leechmere and the A19 during the journey.

Within a day of it being uploaded onto Facebook, the clip has been viewed more than 18,000 times.

It features the band as they first sing along to their own cover of Billy Idol’s Dancing On My Own.

They go on to belt out the words to Toy Dolls’ version of Nellie the Elephant before the carload moves on Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, complete with added kazoo, played by Lewis.

I had a really good time doing it and think the lads from the band did too. Rob Berry

The company came up with the idea to bring a smile to its followers and show off the personality of its drivers who take charge of its fleet of vehicles.

The video has also been uploaded to Twitter and Instagram.

Guitarist and lead vocalist Lewis Naylor Thubron, 24, drummer and backing singer Alexander Naylor Thubron, bass player and backing singer Josh Fodden and guitarist and backing vocalist Callum Flanagan, all 21, signed up after spotting the company’s shout out on Facebook.

Lewis, who co-founded the band 10 years ago as a student at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, said: “Rob is my girlfriend’s dad and when he said to me ‘Your should apply for it’ I went ‘I’ve already done it.’

Fire Lady Luck during a recent gig.

“I said we would definitely do it if he’s driving.

“We have two sets when we play live, so a set of originals and a set of cover songs as well, so we have some popular ones in there and we thought we have to get in Nellie the Elephant and the others.

“We’ve had some positive response from people and it’s good for Station Taxis and it’s good for us.”

The band are preparing to release its next single, Take My Coat, in coming weeks.

They have told the firm: “It was the best taxi journey we ever had” with follow ups staring Katie Bulmer-Cooke and mimic artist Cal Halbert to be posted soon.

Natalie Bland, marketing manager at Station Taxis said: “We put out a post on Facebook to see who would be interested and asked them to apply and we received hundreds of applications.

“We didn’t expect the first video to take off as quick as it did.

“We can’t wait to share the rest of them, which will feature some local famous faces and some customers who certainly weren’t shy to take part.

“We had a lot of fun filming it and it was great to see our drivers, guests and customers enjoying it,”

Rob Berry, who has worked for the company for almost 20 years, said: “I had a really good time doing it and think the lads from the band did too.

“I’m always up for a laugh, so when they asked me to star in the videos I was well up for it.”