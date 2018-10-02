Watch Seaburn Centre demolition work continue at Sunderland seafront

Demolition work is continuing at the Seaburn Centre on Sunderland seafront.

Crews had begun to tear down the former leisure centre in November last year, but the discovery of a nesting group of starlings led to work being halted while an ecology survey was carried out.

Demolition work continues at the Seaburn Centre.

Read More: Work delayed due to nesting birds

The centre, which opened in the mid-1980s, closed in March after Sunderland City Council said it was “no longer commercially viable”.

It is due to be converted into a hub for seafront retail and leisure attractions.

Work is expected to take around six weeks to complete.

Our latest pictures and video show machinery taking apart the building.

A statement issued earlier by Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for housing and regeneration, Councillor Stuart Porthouse said in relation to the delayed work that the local authority had followed “good practice” by delaying its plans to clear the site.

Demolition work continues at the Seaburn Centre.

Building materials from the site are being recycled wherever possible, with the area being landscaped pending further development.

Demolition of the Seaburn Centre has begun

A view from the rear of the centre

The scale of the work is revealed

Heavy machinery has moved onto the site

Demolition of the Seaburn Centre

Demolition of the Seaburn Centre

The centre is cordoned off