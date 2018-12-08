Watch photo gallery of Sunderland Echo pictures from December 1986

Santa Claus once again proves he is a Chip off the block in this festive flashback photo.

Our week journey back through our photo archives stops today at December 1986.

Santa Claus comes to town in December 1986.

With Christmas only weeks away, it was no surprise to see Father Christmas himself in town to greet members of the Echo's Chipper Club at Sunderland Empire.

Are you one of the lucky children - now mainly aged in their late 30s or even 40s - in the picture?

If not then perhaps you are on another of our December 1986 pictures.

Full details of the stories behind all our pictures are available in Saturday's Sunderland Echo.

Remember too that you can buy copies of all our staff pictures by logging on here.