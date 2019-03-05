Watch Games of Thrones Series 8 new trailer

Westeros prepares to battle the White Walkers in the highly anticipated trailer for the final series of Game Of Thrones.

"I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," says Arya Stark as the two-minute teaser video begins.

Dragons dominate the skies above Winterfell as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen join forces to fight the threat of the White Walkers, who have invaded from the north.

A host of other stars reprise their roles in the clip, which hints at a great battle between the undead host and the living.

Snow and Targaryen are seen holding hands as they walk towards two of her dragons.

The video ends with an ominous shot of an undead horse traipsing through the snow towards the distant lights of Winterfell.

The epic drama of politics, war, sex and magic returns to screens for its eighth installment in April.

The six-episode finale will air on Sky Atlantic, almost two years after the end of the previous season, bringing to a conclusion the saga of who will rule Westeros.

Lena Headey will reprise her role as the scheming Cersei Lannister while Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, also returns alongside Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game Of Thrones is based on George RR Martin's series of fantasy novels, A Song Of Ice And Fire, and adapted for television by David Benioff and DB Weiss.